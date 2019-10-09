Carrie Underwood celebrates 11th anniversary of meeting husband Mike Fisher: 'He is my match'

Time really does fly when you're having fun!

Country singer Carrie Underwood paid tribute to her handsome hubby Mike Fisher on the anniversary of the day they met, 11 years ago.

"11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life...patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course! Someone who accepts me and all my flaws...the same as me in many ways...opposite in some. But he is my match," the "Cowboy Casanova" singer, 36, wrote.

"A rare night out with amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation. Here’s to so many more years together. Love you, babe!"

The lovebirds celebrated their anniversary at Del Posto, an upscale Italian cuisine restaurant located in New York City.

"Love you babe you’re the best!!," the former NHL player, 39, commented on his wife's sweet post.

The duo celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in July.

Fisher shared a touching post where he referenced how fast time has flown during their marriage.

"9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!! Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood!! Time sure does fly," he wrote.

Underwood and Fisher were set up by friends and met at a backstage meet-and-greet after one of her concerts in 2008. They got engaged in December 2009.

A year later, the "Love Wins" singer and professional retired athlete tied the knot in Greensboro, Georgia in July 2010.

They have since became parents to two sons: Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 8 months.