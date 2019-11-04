Shawn Johnson welcomes baby girl

Olympian Shawn Johnson is a mother.

The 27-year-old former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant and her husband Andrew East welcomed a baby girl.

Johnson, an Olympic gold medalist gymnast, took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby.

SHAWN JOHNSON OPENS UP ABOUT ALMOST GETTING ABDUCTED BY HER STALKER IN 2009: 'IT WAS LIKE A HORROR FILM'

"You are our everything," the caption read. "Welcome to the world baby girl."

Tagged in the photo is @theeastbaby, an account dedicated to the little girl, which already has 280,000 followers.

A photo of the baby was also shared to that account, with the caption simply reading: "sup."

No name for the couple's daughter has been revealed yet.

BETTE MIDLER JABS LORI LOUGHLIN OVER COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

The couple's bundle of joy comes after Johnson suffered a miscarriage in 2017.

After the miscarriage, Johnson and East posted a video to YouTube to discuss their experience and the support they received in the following weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We never posted anything that raw and real before and it truly meant a lot to us," Johnson said in the video. "The outpouring of support that has come from us posting that video we could never imagine. Thousands and thousands of you have shared stories of miscarriages and it's just crazy to see how much it's been supported. We love you guys for it."