Emmys 2019: Mario Lopez steps out for award show days after undergoing surgery

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Sept. 22 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Mario Lopez is on the mend!

Days after revealing he recently underwent surgery for a bicep tear, the 45-year-old stepped out for the 2019 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Dressed in a classic black suit, Lopez was all smiles despite his injury.

Mario Lopez arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

MARIO LOPEZ SAYS 'SAVED BY THE BELL' MULLETT MAY RETURN WITH SERIES REBOOT 

On Thursday, the "Saved by the Bell" alum explained what happened to his followers in an Instagram post.

"Evidently, I’m not 25yrs old anymore... Tore my biceps sparring. Might have to take it down a notch. Surgery was a success. Thank you Dr. Itamura!" he wrote.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Lopez was set to star in a "Saved by the Bell" revival for NBC's new streaming platform, Peacock.

MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR SAYS A 'SAVED BY THE BELL' REBOOT COULD ONLY WORK IF IT WAS 'WORTH EVERYONE'S TIME

(From left) Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Ed Alonzo as Max, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Dennis Haskins as Mr. Richard Belding, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Myrtle Spano, Dustin Diamond as Screen Powers, and Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater in "Saved by the Bell."

(From left) Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Ed Alonzo as Max, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Dennis Haskins as Mr. Richard Belding, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Myrtle Spano, Dustin Diamond as Screen Powers, and Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater in "Saved by the Bell." (Getty Images, File)

Lopez confirmed he will be reviving his role as A.C. Slater. Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano in the original series, is set to join Lopez for the reboot.

They are the only cast members who have been confirmed so far.

Tracey Wigfield of "30 Rock" is slated to head the series.