Cazzie David 'laughed' at ex Pete Davidson's whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande

Larry David's daughter Cazzie David reveals in her new book just what was going through her mind when she learned her ex Pete Davidson became engaged to Ariana Grande.

Cazzie, now 26, was attempting to come to terms with her breakup from Davidson in May 2018 when, just weeks into his new relationship with Grande, the "Saturday Night Live" comedian proposed.

In her new book of essays, "No One Asked for This," Cazzie reveals she learned of her ex's whirwind engagemment in a phone call from her manager, just before boarding a 16-hour flight with her family at the end of a trip to South Africa.

Instead of breaking down into tears, Cazzie writes via Us Weekly: "She told me they were engaged, and I laughed."

Cazzie now says dealing with such a public split ultimately led to a "newfound sense of acceptance and relief."

"My brain was allowing room for other observations and thoughts about the f---ing songs finally stopped being stuck in my head," she pens via the outlet.

However, she notes that it wasn't exactly an easy situation to deal with. After having no choice but to move on from her relationship as Davidson's romance to Grande played out in headlines, Cazzie became a target for social media bullies.

That's when the comparisons of her and Grande came barreling in.

"They really wanted to make sure I knew I was inferior to her in every way," she writes.

Cazzie likened her situation to Jennifer Aniston's very public divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005. Pitt would move on to date his co-star Angelina Jolie, later getting married and divorced.

Cazzie jokes about having a disadvantage to the A-list actress, however.

“At least Jennifer Aniston got to be … you know … Jennifer f—king Aniston,” Cazzie writes. “And Brad and Angie weren’t commenting on each other's Instagrams saying they were the loves of each other’s lives after a week. They weren’t defending their own actions by throwing their former partners under the bus or spreading gratuitous PDA all over the internet.”

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cazzie recalled shaking "uncontrollably" in her father's arms and waking up in the middle of the night "screaming in agony" when she learned Davidson moved on with Grande days after she broke up with him.

She called it "a really pivotal moment in my life."

"And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that," she added.

Davidson and Grande called it quits four months after they became engaged. The comedian has since been linked to Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale, while Grande is now dating real estate professional Dalton Gomez.

Cazzie and Davidson are now friends again and she's showed him the essay in which she discusses the breakup. She even thanks the "King of Staten Island" star in the acknowledgments section of her book.

