Larry David happy if Trump supporters are alienated by MAGA hat on 'Curb'

Larry David had strong words when asked in a recent interview if he was "afraid about alienating" Trump supporters for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat in his HBO show, "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Journalist Jimmy Traina shared a clip of David's January interview with Michael Kay after President Trump shared a scene from "Curb" where David discovers that wearing the iconic "MAGA" hat is a great "people repellent." He wears the hat around Los Angeles to avoid person-to-person contact.

Kay asks David: "There are people that wear the MAGA hat and like what the MAGA hat represents. Are you afraid about alienating them? They could be fans of the show?"

TRUMP SHARES 'CURB' CLIP FEATURING LARRY DAVID WEARING 'MAGA' HAT

David replies: "Alienate yourself. Go, go and alienate! You have my blessing. No, I could give a f--k."

THE BELOW VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLETIVES

The clip shared by the president on Tuesday features David driving a car and accidentally swerving into an angry biker.

"What the f--- are you doing?!?" the biker asks.

"I'm sorry, I didn't see you," David responded behind a closed window.

The two of them pause, with the biker demanding the "Seinfeld" co-creator get out of his car. David then puts on the "MAGA" hat and apologizes again, which drastically changes the biker's tune.

RICKY GERVAIS SWIPES OSCARS FOR INJECTING POLITICAL COMMENTARY: 'I... TRIED TO WARN THEM'

"Just be more careful next time, OK?" the calmed biker said.

"Will do, will do," David responded.

The president captioned the video, tweeting "TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

THE BELOW VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLETIVES

Critics piled on the president, accusing him of not understanding that the HBO series was mocking the use of the famous pro-Trump gear.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" executive producer Jeff Schaffer described David's use of the "MAGA" hat to The Hollywood Reporter last month.

"Larry in the hat is such a dissonant image. You realized when he put it on that you just never see a person in a MAGA hat in Los Angeles. It’s like spotting a double rainbow of intolerance," Schaffer quipped.