Pete Davidson reveals he battled suicidal thoughts: 'It got pretty dark and scary'

Pete Davidson opened up about his mental health in a candid interview, talking about a dark time in his life when he contemplated suicide.

The 26-year-old "Saturday Night Live" star said on “CBS Sunday Morning” that he was "as close as you can get" in reference to taking his own life.

“Until I met the right treatments and met the right doctors and did all the work that you need to do to not feel that way, it got pretty dark and scary," he said.

Davidson, who is promoting his new semi-autobiographical movie "The King of Staten Island," said that one scene where he closes his eyes while driving actually used to happen.

"Yeah, that's true. I used to do that," he admitted. "That's horrible to say. But yeah, I used to close my eyes on a closed road, usually at night. And I would drive without a seatbelt."

Davidson revealed writing, producing and starring in the film was “cleansing for me," adding, “I feel like I got to speak about it in the biggest way possible, and I could get my story out there, so I feel like now I could let it go."

In the movie, his character grapples with the death of his firefighter father, who died in the line of duty. Davidson's own father died on 9/11 responding to the terror attack.

"I've just always wanted to show where I'm coming from. Pretty much like how a tragedy affected a family," he said. "One of my best friends is forever gone."

Davidson revealed while he doesn't remember the moment he found about his dad's death since he was just 7 years old, he does remember "getting curious" because his dad's friends would come over all the time.

In December 2018, the comedian entered rehab after posting about self-harm on social media. He wrote at the time, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so."

Then on "Weekend Update," Davidson said he was going on "the kind of vacation where, like, insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces.”

In 2017, Davidson revealed on the podcast "WTF With Marc Maron" that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and battles depression and anxiety. He said he also went to a facility in 2016 for mental health treatment.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).