How Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's relationship developed since 2005 divorce

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been making headlines lately for how they've become "breakup couple goals."

The actors, who split in 2005, ran into each other backstage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in January and sent shockwaves through the Internet when they embraced.

Pitt, 56, won outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and Aniston, 50, took home the statue for outstanding female in a drama series for "The Morning Show."

EXES JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT REUNITE BACKSTAGE AT SAG AWARDS 2020

Aniston was caught laughing during Pitt's acceptance speech and then when she won he watched her backstage on a monitor, which sent hearts into a flutter on Twitter.

When asked about his reaction to her win, Aniston admitted to Extra, "That’s so sweet. ... It’s just, we’ve all grown up together, we really have and it just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and, you know, cheer each other on and keep working.”

At the 2020 Golden Globes, which both stars appeared at, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight, "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah." He won best actor in a supporting role for "OUATH" and Aniston was snapped smiling as he made the following joke:

"I want to say hi to my folks, because hey! They're back in the Ozarks," Pitt said onstage. "I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn't, because anyone I stand next to, they say I'm dating. ... It would just be awkward."

JENNIFER ANISTON LAUGHS OFF BRAD PITT'S GOLDEN GLOBES JOKE ABOUT HIS DATING LIFE

The couple was married from 2000 to 2005. Pitt moved on with actress Angelina Jolie after they fell for each other on the set of the movie "Mr. and Mrs. Smith."

Aniston told Vanity Fair in 2006 that the alleged cheating scandal shocked her. "The world was shocked, and I was shocked," she revealed. "I can't say it was one of the highlights of my year. Who would deal with that and say, 'Isn't that sweet! That looks like fun!'? But sh*t happens. You joke and say, 'What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.'"

"I would be a robot if I said I didn't feel moments of anger, of hurt, of embarrassment," she added.

Aniston tried to rise above all the drama and never publicly bad-mouthed him. "I'm not interested in taking public potshots," she explained. "It's not my concern anymore. What happened to him after the separation -- it's his life now. I've made a conscious effort not to add to the toxicity of this situation. I haven't retaliated. I don't want to be a part of it. I don't have a halo that I'm polishing here; everyone has their personal thoughts. But I would much rather everyone move on."

BRAD PITT CALLS JENNIFER ANISTON 'A GOOD FRIEND' AT GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Aniston went on marry actor Justin Theroux in 2015, but they announced they were separating in February 2018.

Pitt eventually married Jolie in 2014, but she filed for divorce from him in September 2016. Their split was followed by intense drama surrounding a custody battle over their six kids -- Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

The "Fight Club" actor also got sober after the split. Pitt told the New York Times in September that he started attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after having “taken things as far as I could take” them -- “I removed my drinking privilege."

BRAD PITT JOINED ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS AFTER ANGELINA JOLIE SPLIT: 'I REMOVED MY DRINKING PRIVILEGES'

He admitted to GQ in 2017, "Truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.”

Now at calmer points in their lives, Aniston and Pitt have become friends. He even went to her 50th birthday party in February 2019 at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. and also reportedly attended her star-studded holiday party in December at her Bel-Air home.