Ariana Grande says she's 'very sad' after Pete Davidson split, announces another social media break

Ariana Grande has spoken out for the first time since breaking up with comedian Pete Davidson, announcing she will be taking another breather from social media.

Just two days after the split was made public, the singer took to Instagram to share with fans what she had been doing since the breakup and what she planned to do going forward.

“Ok today was v special and i’m so grateful i was able to be there,” Grande began in her Instagram story message to fans, referring to her Tuesday taping of NBC’s "A Very Wicked Halloween," celebrating the original cast of the hit Broadway musical with stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

But apart from her “Wicked” excitement, the young star also took a moment to address her recent heartbreak and said, “Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”

The social media announcement comes shortly after Grande shared another Instagram story post about struggling with her anxiety in which she wrote, “Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today! “Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson shocked fans when they announced their split over the weekend, but those close to the couple knew a split was imminent.

“There were a lot of factors that affected their breakup,” a source close to Grande told Fox News. “Their entire relationship happened incredibly fast and many people in Ariana's own camp were caught off guard when they learned of her engagement to Pete.” Grande and Davidson’s relationship took a hard left when Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died last month of a suspected drug overdose and the “God is a Woman” singer became a target for fans of the rapper on social media, the source told us.

“The relationship was a lot, and Mac's death hit her really hard because she tried to help him with his addiction — and the way social media personally attacked her was hard for her to deal with,” the source said. “Pete did everything he could to be there for Ariana, but it was never going to be enough. Ariana was shouldering too much.”

Grande recently expressed that she was going through a difficult time, canceling some appearances and tweeting a lot of personal messages to fans saying she needed a break and lamenting the negativity that was thrown her way. Us Weekly reported she pulled out of an appearance at a cancer benefit scheduled for this past Saturday for personal reasons.

On Tuesday it was reported that Grande returned her $93,000 engagement ring to Davidson but kept their pet pig.

