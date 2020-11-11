Larry David's daughter Cazzie addresses Pete Davidson breakup: 'It was a really pivotal moment'

Larry David's daughter Cazzie is opening up about her breakup with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson.

The two dated for two and a half years before splitting in 2018. Davidson, 26, would later be romantically tied to the likes of Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber.

Despite the fact that she held a deep love for the comedian, she had a hard time convincing him of her feelings and was afraid to end the relationship because she told the Los Angeles Times -- in a new interview published on Wednesday -- that "previously, self-harm and suicide threats had come about from trivial circumstances." The "SNL" star previously said that he's battled suicidal thoughts, but has since "met the right treatments" to combat them.

Eventually, Cazzie was able to split from Davidson, only to call him a few days later to say she made a mistake. The comedian, however, had moved on.

He told his ex that he was "the happiest he had ever been" just before news broke that he and Grande, 27, were involved. Cazzie also spotted on social media that the tattoos Davidson had gotten in her honor were covered up.

During a flight to her sister's graduation, an upset Cazzie "shook uncontrollably in [her father's] arms for the entire flight" and would wake up in the night "screaming in agony."

Things became even tougher when fans of the comedian wrote messages on social media about Davidson's new relationship being an upgrade.

The young writer had a hard time watching him "immediately falling in love" with the pop star, which was "accompanied by audio of her baby voice whispering sweet nothings in his ear, dubbed over his past declarations of love and trust to me."

The breakup is detailed in her new book of essays, "No One Asked for This."

"It was a really pivotal moment in my life," Cazzie told The Times. "And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that."

Cazzie and Davidson are now friends again and she's showed him the essay in which she discusses the breakup. The "King of Staten Island" star is even mentioned in the acknowledgments of the book.