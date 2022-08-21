Casey Affleck welcomes JLo to the family with throwback photo after missing brother's wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Casey Affleck shared a throwback photo from 2002 accompanied by a heartfelt message with his brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after missing their Georgia wedding weekend.

"Good things are worth waiting for," he wrote on Instagram. "Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.

"Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding."

Despite Jennifer and Ben already getting married in Las Vegas last month, the couple hosted an intimate, three-day affair at his private, 87-acre estate over the weekend, which Casey could not attend.

CASEY AFFLECK A NO-SHOW AT BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ'S WEDDING: ‘I HAD OTHER THINGS’



Casey continued in the post to his 44,000 followers: "Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!"

Ben and Jen first began dating in 2002 after meeting on set of the box office flop "Gigli," and were engaged later that year. Despite planning a wedding that was intended for September 2003, they postponed the nuptials and eventually called off their engagement in January 2004, only to reunite more than a decade later.