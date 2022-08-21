Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez host modern affair as wedding bash continues with brunch at $8M Georgia estate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hosted brunch for their guests after celebrating their second wedding, a modern, beautiful small family and friends event at their $8 million Georgia estate, Fox News Digital has learned.

The happy couple welcomed a few of their inner circle to their exclusive Hampton Islands home in Riceboro, Georgia, to witness their nuptials on Saturday.

Lopez was dressed in all her bridal glory wearing a custom Ralph Lauren gown, with a high neckline and ruffled sleeves to match a long train. Back-less detailing could be seen peeking through her cathedral-length veil as she walked side-by-side her husband on the grounds of their 87-acre, plantation home in the south.

Affleck, matched his beaming bride by sporting a white tuxedo coat with a black bow-tie and slacks as he wrapped his arms around his new wife while they made their way across a white runner leading to one of the many picturesque spots on the property.

All guests at the A-list affair were asked to follow a strict dress code, with only white garments worn at the intimate celebration for the couple.

Lopez could have been inspired for the color theme by her ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs, who hosts an annual, all-white dress code Labor Day party in The Hamptons.

Affleck's best friend and "Good Will Hunting" co-star, Matt Damon, was seen arriving to the three-day wedding bash by private plane with his wife, Luciana Barroso, on Friday. Jimmy Kimmel was also reportedly on hand to witness his friend say "I do" once again.

Actor and director Kevin Smith, who has worked with Affleck for more than three decades, including in the upcoming Clerks III film, was also in attendance, and shared his all-white look while posing with Jay Mewes.

A good friend and collaborator of the bride, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, shared video clips to her Instagram of the stunning fireworks show that illuminated the sky after a romantic night under the stars.

JLo and Ben married for the first time during a surprise ceremony just after midnight in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 17.

She shared photos from their Sin City nuptials with her newsletter followers just hours after they officially became husband and wife, and wrote the wedding was "exactly what we wanted."

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote. The couple first became engaged in 2002 and had plans to marry in September 2003, but postponed their wedding and eventually called things off by January 2004.

"They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to," she wrote.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

She signed off her post: "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck. "

Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She was also previously married to Cris Judd from 2001-03, and had a one-year marriage to Ojani Noa from 1997-98.