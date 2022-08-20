Matt Damon, his wife and other guests arrive in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, made the trip to Georgia to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot.

The couple – who flew via private jet – arrived in the peach state on Friday. Damon, who is Affleck’s longtime friend, was seen in loose fitting khaki pants and a black button down that was open, exposing a white t-shirt.

Barroso, 46, also sported a casual look as she was seen deplaning in a white jumpsuit with oversized sunglasses and animal-print sneakers.

Along with Damon, guests have begun to arrive to witness Affleck and Jennifer Lopez say "I do" for a second time. A woman - dressed in white - was seen arriving to Affleck's estate via bus on Saturday afternoon.

DETAILS OF BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ'S EXTRAVAGANT WEDDING EMERGE AHEAD OF CEREMONY AT GEORGIA ESTATE

A caterer was also seen arriving at the wedding venue with cake boxes on Saturday afternoon.

It’s no surprise that Damon, 51, would witness Affleck and Lopez exchange "I dos" as he previously gushed about his bond with the star.

"I’ve known him for 35 years, and we grew up together," Damon said to Entertainment Tonight in 2016. "We were both in love with the same thing — acting and filmmaking. I think we fed on each other’s obsession during really formative, important years and that bonded us for life."

BEN AFFLECK, JENNIFER LOPEZ PREPARE FOR WEDDING AS PORTA POTTY WITH AC ARRIVES

The pals recently reunited on the set of the untitled Nike movie in June. The project will be the first time Affleck has directed Damon in a film. However, this isn't the first time Affleck and Damon have worked together.

The duo won an Oscar for writing the script of "Good Will Hunting," which they both appeared in. Damon and Affleck also appeared in "The Last Duel" together in 2021.

Affleck and Lopez’s wedding day preparations have been in full effect on Saturday as several delivery trucks were spotted arriving to his 87-acre Georgia estate.

An air-conditioned porta potty even made its way into the wedding venue.

Affleck and Lopez are in the middle of their three-day wedding weekend with the ceremony expected to be held Saturday evening. The weekend wedding bash kicked off with a rehearsal dinner Friday and the celebration will conclude with a barbeque Sunday.

People have been working around the clock for the highly anticipated star-studded event, raising white tents throughout Affleck's property.

JENNIFER LOPEZ ANNOUNCES MARRIAGE TO BEN AFFLECK IN SURPRISE WEDDING: ‘WE DID IT. LOVE IS BEAUTIFUL’

As staff members prepared for the lavish nuptials, Fox News Digital learned that, during their stay, guests may be treated to yoga sessions and a spectacular fireworks show.

In days leading up to the wedding ceremony, workers were seen constructing what appears to be an altar at the sprawling Georgia estate. The luxurious wedding venue is located on the Hampton Island preserve overlooking the Newport River.

The wedding price tag is reportedly more than $400,000, according to the Daily Mail. Life coach and former monk Jay Shetty will officiate Affleck and Lopez’s weekend nuptials.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The wedding weekend started off a little rocky as an ambulance was seen leaving the property Friday, hours before the wedding festivities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It hasn't been confirmed who was transported to an area hospital or for what reason. The Daily Mail reported it was Affleck's mother who was rushed to a hospital via ambulance.

The outlet shared that his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock, injured her leg and needed stitches. In photos obtained by the outlet, Boldt is seen outside a hospital in a wheelchair.