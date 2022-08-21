Casey Affleck a no-show at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding: 'I had other things'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Casey Affleck did not attend older brother Ben Affleck's star-studded wedding to Jennifer Lopez this past weekend in Riceboro, Georgia.

The brother of the groom, 47, was spotted in L.A. on several occasions just hours before Ben's big day.

In video obtained by the New York Post, Affleck was spotted in Los Angeles Saturday morning and was asked why he wasn't already at the three-day extravaganza.

Through a mumble, the Academy Award-winner said, "I have other things."

However, a source close to Affleck says that "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home," he will be absent from the big bash, according to People.

Affleck has two sons, Indiana, 18 and Atticus, 14 with ex-wife Summer Phoenix.

While Affleck was not in attendance, Ben did have familial support at his wedding to Lopez.

The matriarch of the family, Christopher Anne Boldt, was at the festivities, but not before dealing with an alleged health scare.

The Daily Mail reports that Boldt suffered cuts and was taken to the hospital after falling off a deck.

Ben's three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner were also in attendance.

Fox News Digital has requested a comment from Affleck's representative.