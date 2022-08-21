Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Casey Affleck a no-show at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding: 'I had other things'

Casey Affleck skipped his big brother's wedding because he had 'other things' to do

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Casey Affleck did not attend older brother Ben Affleck's star-studded wedding to Jennifer Lopez this past weekend in Riceboro, Georgia.

The brother of the groom, 47, was spotted in L.A. on several occasions just hours before Ben's big day.

In video obtained by the New York Post, Affleck was spotted in Los Angeles Saturday morning and was asked why he wasn't already at the three-day extravaganza. 

Through a mumble, the Academy Award-winner said, "I have other things."

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ SEAL IT WITH A KISS AS PHOTOS FROM THEIR WEDDING DAY REVEAL GORGEOUS CEREMONY

Both Ben and Casey Affleck have won Academy Awards. Ben and Casey are pictured here at the premiere of "Manchester By The Sea" in 2016, for which Casey won an Oscar.

Both Ben and Casey Affleck have won Academy Awards. Ben and Casey are pictured here at the premiere of "Manchester By The Sea" in 2016, for which Casey won an Oscar. (Earl Gibson III)

However, a source close to Affleck says that "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home," he will be absent from the big bash, according to People.

Affleck has two sons, Indiana, 18 and Atticus, 14 with ex-wife Summer Phoenix.

Casey Affleck has been pictured with his brother Ben Affleck and wife, Jennifer Lopez before. This was during Ben and JLo's initial relationship in 2002.

Casey Affleck has been pictured with his brother Ben Affleck and wife, Jennifer Lopez before. This was during Ben and JLo's initial relationship in 2002. (Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

While Affleck was not in attendance, Ben did have familial support at his wedding to Lopez.

Christopher Anne Boldt pictured here with her elder son, Ben Affleck, did attend his wedding in Georgia.

Christopher Anne Boldt pictured here with her elder son, Ben Affleck, did attend his wedding in Georgia. (BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The matriarch of the family, Christopher Anne Boldt, was at the festivities, but not before dealing with an alleged health scare.

A guest, who the DailyMail is reporting to be Ben and Casey's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was treated at St. Joseph's Hospital.

A guest, who the DailyMail is reporting to be Ben and Casey's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was treated at St. Joseph's Hospital. (Fox News Digital)

The Daily Mail reports that Boldt suffered cuts and was taken to the hospital after falling off a deck.

Ben's three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner were also in attendance.

Fox News Digital has requested a comment from Affleck's representative.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

