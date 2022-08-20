Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia.

The wedding attire was all-white. Lopez's ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs threw an all-white attire party annually.

Lopez wore a Ralph Lauren dress that was made in Italy for the wedding ceremony.

Guests are attending the three-day wedding celebration, which ends with a barbeque picnic on Sunday, according to the New York Post.