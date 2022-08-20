Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding

The wedding took place at Ben Affleck's Georgia estate

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia.

  • Guest in white
    Image 1 of 6

    A guest dress in white is seen at Ben Affleck's sprawling estate where the wedding will take place Saturday night. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • Woman in white
    Image 2 of 6

    A woman in white arrives at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding venue. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • Guest in white
    Image 3 of 6

    A wedding guest arrives wearing white at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • Wedding weekend
    Image 4 of 6

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding is set to take place on Saturday night. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • Unknown wedding guest
    Image 5 of 6

    A unknown guest is seen arriving at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding venue. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • Jennifer Lopez wedding
    Image 6 of 6

    Guest began arriving at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding venue on Saturday afternoon. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

The wedding attire was all-white. Lopez's ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs threw an all-white attire party annually.

Lopez wore a Ralph Lauren dress that was made in Italy for the wedding ceremony.

  • Matt Damon Georgia
    Image 1 of 3

    Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso are spotted arriving in Georgia ahead of the Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding. The longtime best friend of Affleck and a reported guest of honor arrived to an airfield near the site of the celebration aboard a private jet.  (The Image Direct)

  • Matt Damon
    Image 2 of 3

    Matt Damon and his wife arrive in Georgia ahead of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding. (The Image Direct)

  • Matt Damon
    Image 3 of 3

    Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso are spotted arriving in Georgia ahead of the Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding. The longtime best friend of Affleck and a reported guest of honor arrived to an airfield near the site of the celebration aboard a private jet.  (TheImageDirect.com)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Guests are attending the three-day wedding celebration, which ends with a barbeque picnic on Sunday, according to the New York Post.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Trending