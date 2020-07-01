Carl Reiner’s pals, co-stars and admirers share memories of ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ creator: ‘A real mensch’

Carl Reiner’s life and legacy are being remembered by those who knew him over the years.

The legendary actor, director, producer and creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” passed away Monday night at age 98. Reiner’s assistant Judy Nagy confirmed to Fox News that Reiner died at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif., from natural causes.

Throughout his legendary career in show business, Reiner earned countless awards, including several Emmys and a Grammy for best spoken comedy album alongside Mel Brooks for their album “The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000.”

And it was during his decades-long career in Hollywood that Reiner met and befriended numerous entertainers, who all credit him for shaping their lives both in front and behind the camera.

Here are some of what Reiner’s pals, co-stars and admirers had to say about the TV and film icon to Fox News:

Jamie Farr – Maxwell Q. Klinger, “M*A*S*H”

“I owe Carl Reiner the resurrection of my career. I served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 and when I returned to civilian life I went back to my acting career in Hollywood. No one would hire me as I had no current credits other than serving my country in the military. It was Carl who did not care if I had any current credits or even an agent and hired me to play Snappy Service, the deli delivery boy, on his new series ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show.’ l shall never forget his kindness, generosity and faith in me. I shall always be honored knowing and working for him.”

Anson Williams – Potsie, “Happy Days”

“I met Carl Reiner once, but he had a major impact on my life. There would have been no ‘Happy Days’ and all the talent that continues to entertain without him. Garry Marshall, creator of ‘Happy Days,’ and my lifelong mentor was given his big break by Carl Reiner on ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show.’ RIP Carl Reiner and thank you for my life.”

Lucie Arnaz – Singer/Actress, Daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

“Carl Reiner was one of my first comedy idols. As a tennis doubles partner, Carl was the most fun and most generous teammate. As a dinner partner, he was the one you always wanted to sit next to. I have no idea what Mel Brooks will do for dinner now. I ache for him and for everyone else he left behind. Carl's brand of humor – straight face, playing against the zaniness of Mel's improvisations in ‘The 2000 Year Old Man’ routine, will always be my go-to feel-better memory.

“His smarts in producing comedy were among the finest in this business. He was a KING. He was also a doll – one of the kindest people you could know. His wife, Estelle, his son, Rob, and his whole family were and still are mensches. It's important that we make sure Donald Trump is removed from office, as that was one thing Carl said he wanted to see before he died. I'm on it, Carl!”

Moosie Drier – ‘70s Child Star

“I have fond memories as a teenager shooting the movie ‘Oh, God!’ One has always stood out in my mind about the whole experience was that the director, Carl Reiner, made it a point to find me at the premier to apologize that my favorite scene didn't make it in the film. He remembered that I must have said it was my favorite scene to shoot? I mean, as far as directors go, who does that? I was just some kid. Carl Reiner does that.

“In the scene, Rachel Longaker's character was telling the family that she wanted to be a lesbian. Teri Garr, [John] Denver, and I were trying to explain to her that what she might be trying to say is that she wants to be a thespian because she was telling us how much fun she was having in her school play. Reiner's son, Rob, was on the stage that day getting a filmmaker's education from his dad… And we know how that turned out.

“I remember being a bit starstruck by him. The scene was funny but it didn't drive the story and they needed to keep the running time down. Anyway, Carl Reiner was a very kind man. He did not have to be. Anyone who crossed paths with him will probably tell you the very same thing. He lived to be 98, yet gone too soon. R.I.P. Carl Reiner.”

Ilene Graff – Marsha Cameron Owens, “Mr. Belvedere”

“Carl Reiner has always been a part of my life. My dad Jerry Graff was in the Special Services Unit with Carl during WWII and they maintained a warm friendship for many, many years. Also in the unit were Howie Morris, Hal David, Maurice Evans, Allen Ludden, as others who went on to distinguished careers.

“My dad had so many Carl stories from their time putting on shows in the Pacific and Hawaii! We had a reunion at our home one evening with Carl, Hal and Nick England, who went on to found the music program at Cal Arts. They laughed for four hours straight. We were so fond of Carl, who always recognized us at events, admiring my game show appearances (he was a 'Pyramid' fan), and asking for Jerry. He was a comic genius with a huge heart and he will be missed.”

Loretta Swit – Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan, “M*A*S*H*”

“I worked with Carl on his series 'Good Heavens.' He played an angel. He would bless/reward people who did good deeds, favors or a service of some sort. Working with Carl was a reward and a blessing ... all the laughter and the fun. He was a beautiful man, the head of a magnificent, talented family.”

Jerry Mathers – Beaver Cleaver, “Leave It to Beaver”

"Carl Reiner is a comedy royalty legend. His star power will forever shine and inspire us."

Gavin MacLeod – Capt. Stubing, “The Love Boat”

“Carl Reiner was one of my favorite people. He was truly an inspiration not only for his extreme creativity but for his kindness and love for everyone he worked with. He will certainly be missed. My heart goes out to his family and Mel Brooks.”

Judy Norton – Mary Ellen Walton, “The Waltons”

“I had the pleasure of meeting Carl Reiner at a celebrity tennis tournament. In our brief interaction, he taught me important lessons about live performance. He was both brilliant and generous with his knowledge. We have lost a treasure.”

Barry Livingston – Ernie Douglas, “My Three Sons”

"I worked with Carl when I was 7 years old on 'The Dick Van Dyke Show.' Forty years later he hired me again for his film 'Fatal Instinct.' Nobody kinder and more generous in Hollywood. A real mensch."

Stefanie Powers – Jennifer Hart, “Hart to Hart”

“Another icon of entertainment has passed. With him goes a style of wit and comedy that was the gold standard of the best of the best. I was fortunate to have grown up in the era when those enormously talented innovators were at the height of their skills ... Carl R set the bar very high and few will ever touch it.”

Peter Marshall – Former game show host, “Hollywood Squares”

"From the wonderful 'Show of Shows' to 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' ... to motion pictures such as 'The Jerk' and of course the wonderful recordings with Mel Brooks. What a talent. But best of all, he was a darling, darling man."

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.