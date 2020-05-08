Hollywood moms share advice on how to celebrate Mother’s Day while social distancing

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Mother’s Day is going to be very different this year.

The Hollywood Museum is postponing its Mother’s Day tribute, which would have exhibited personal photographs from several stars over the years, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, some beloved TV and movie moms who would have participated in the event still believe there are plenty of unique, fun ways you can say “thank you” to the special lady in your life.

Here are some of the ways they suggested to Fox News on how you can make this Sunday an unforgettable holiday, no matter how far away you are:

Joyce Bulifant

Joyce Bulifant, who originally signed on to play Mrs. Brady in “The Brady Bunch” before having better luck on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show," said her greatest role has been that of mom. “Seeing the way [my children] care for their [own] children, for others and for me – that far outweighs any success I have achieved on the screen,” said the mother of three who shared they all “fill her heart with love.” “For this year, tell your mom all of the advice she has given you and what advice has helped you the most. Also, candy, flowers and a card can be delivered.”

Ilene Graff

Ilene Graff, who famously played Marsha Cameron Owens on “Mr. Belvedere” from 1985 until 1990, revealed she can’t imagine what life was like before motherhood came calling. “I can’t even remember what life was like before Nikka came along,” the actress explained. “She has brought an entirely new kind of love and commitment that makes life worth living in a whole different way. She has always been interesting and funny. I loved being the chauffer, the dance mom, the musical theater mom, the chorus mom – didn’t love being the soccer mom, though. It’s something I’m so grateful for. Nikka is the best!”

“Motherhood has made me more ‘real,’” continued the mother of one. “… It gave me a real depth of love I couldn’t even imagine. And it certainly gives you something to do every day!” During these unprecedented times, the 71-year-old said it’s crucial now more than ever to express your gratitude to mom. “It’s hard living so far away from my daughter and this year the distance feels even farther away than usual,” she admitted. “It’s the simple things like a phone call, a card call, Zoom – anything… that will make this Mother’s Day as pleasant as possible. Keep reaching out to your family and friends on a daily basis. Get in touch with a couple of people each day just to check in and say hi. The contact is important as we year for community and closeness.”

Karen Grassle

Karen Grassle, who starred as Caroline Ingalls on “Little House on the Prairie,” suggested now is the perfect time to give your mom the gift of a fun lesson on technology. “Show her how to use her phone or computer,” said the actress. “You can also have a Zoom brunch with the whole family at a prearranged time. No dishes! If there are a number of members of the family, divide up the week and each one call one day each during the shelter in place, especially if she’s in a retirement or nursing home.”

The mother of one also shared that if teaching isn’t your thing, another simple gesture can be just as loving on the matriarch’s special day. “As yourself this: what would make her life smoother now? A run to the grocery store?” For the star, motherhood has been her greatest role. “It has taught me what unconditional love it,” she said. “I’m grateful I didn’t miss this wonderful to love and grow. Motherhood is a great teacher.”

Dee Wallace

Dee Wallace, who starred in “E.T.,” “Cujo” and “The Howling,” said this Mother’s Day won’t be a scary affair for her. “The specialists all told me I would never conceive,” said the mother of one. “I said ‘God and I have a different plan!’ She’s 31 and my best friend. She’s the best production I have ever starred in! Gabrielle is the center of everything in my life. She has taught me love, perseverance, understanding, patients and joy. She is my success.”

The actress said that when it comes to showing mom how thankful you are, it’s the thought that counts. “The great thing about energy is you can connect with it anywhere,” she explained. “Send her energetic hugs, love and messages of appreciation. Whether mom is still with you or has made her transition, your energy and connection will reach her energy. Always, always go back to the state of love: for mom, the Earth, your body, your thoughts. If we could be the loving mom to ourselves that the ‘loving mom’ represents, we’d all be a lot happier.”

