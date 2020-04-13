Carey Hart on wife Pink, son's 'intense' battles with coronavirus: 'They both got extremely sick'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, is opening up about how critically ill the singer and their 3-year-old son, Jameson, were with the novel coronavirus.

"It was intense," Hart said told “The Jason Ellis Show” on SiriusXM on Monday. "They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them."

The legendary motocross pioneer said he doesn’t care what statistics have said about which age groups are most at risk, considering his son contracted the virus and is much younger than many of those who have been reported as confirmed cases and deaths.

The 44-year-old said his son's case "debunks the whole theory [coronavirus] only hits old people,” adding that due to preexisting conditions, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, had a “hard time breathing” as well once she got the virus.

"My wife got it pretty bad, as well," he said of his wife, 40. "She has preexisting — she has asthma. It totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing."

Hart explained that his family hadn’t begun experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 until a few days after he returned home from Daytona, Fla., on March 11.

"My son kind of took a turn to the worse," Hart shared, explaining Jameson had a high fever for a "solid" two or three weeks.

As for Hart himself, he maintained that he is symptom-free and added that their daughter, Willow, 8, is also free of any symptoms.

"I have zero symptoms, my daughter had zero symptoms. Unfortunately, we only had access to a test for my wife," Hart said, before further explaining that as a precaution, the entire family is treating this as a viable threat that perhaps they all had coronavirus.

"We just kind of took the lead on my wife's test," Hart said.

Last week, Pink lamented the terrifying moment for any parent dealing with a sick child.

“It got really, really scary, I’m not gonna lie,” she admitted to her pal and author Jennifer Pastiloff on Instagram Live. “In the beginning, all we were hearing was ‘If you’re young, this is 65 and older, our kids are fine.’ I'm hoping we are out of the woods, but this thing is a roller coaster. Just when you think you are better, something else happens.”

“There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life,” the songstress admitted, adding Jameson experienced “the worst of it.”

“It’s funny, at one point, I heard myself saying ‘I thought they promised us our kids would be OK.’ It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”