Pink reveals she and son, 3, tested positive for coronavirus: 'This illness is serious and real'

Pink is urging her fans to take COVID-19 seriously after she and her three-year-old son tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The singer opened up about experiencing symptoms two weeks ago in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday.

"Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were (sic) showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor," she captioned a touching photo of her and her toddler smiling in a pumpkin patch.

The "So What" singer added that she has since recovered from the virus after being retested "just a few days ago." She then urged for more to be done at the federal level to reverse the shortage of tests in the United States.

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real," her post continues. "People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

Amid her recovery, the entertainer announced she is donating $1 million to relief efforts. She is pledging $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in honor of her mom, Judy Moore, who she said worked at the Philadelphia, Penn. facility for 18 years.

The remaining $500,000 will go to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 crisis fund, she said.

"THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! these next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."

Just days before revealing her positive results, Pink shared a video of herself belting out a gospel tune while giving her son a bath.

"Faith is always a comfort and so is song, just like a sick baby in a bathtub," she said. "I love you all. Enjoy this very casual hug from my heart to y’all’s."