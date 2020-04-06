Pink says she ‘cried’ and ‘prayed’ during coronavirus ordeal with son, 3: ‘It got really, really scary’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Pink got candid about her horrific experience with the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

The singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, went on Instagram Live Saturday with her friend, author Jennifer Pastiloff, to discuss the “rollercoaster” experience involving the virus.

The star and her 3-year-on son Jameson tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“It got really, really scary, I’m not gonna lie,” admitted the 40-year-old. “In the beginning, all we were hearing was ‘If you’re young, this is 65 and older, our kids are fine.’ I'm hoping we are out of the woods, but this thing is a rollercoaster. Just when you think you are better, something else happens.”

During the live stream, Pink, who is asthmatic, said she and her son are “better than they were” but were still shaken by their health battle.

“There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life,” the songstress admitted, adding Jameson experienced “the worst of it.”

“It’s funny, at one point, I heard myself saying ‘I thought they promised us our kids would be OK.’ It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”

Pink previously urged her fans to take COVID-19 seriously.

The singer opened up about experiencing symptoms two weeks ago in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday.

"Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were (sic) showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor," she captioned a touching photo of her and her toddler smiling in a pumpkin patch.

The "So What" singer added that she has since recovered from the virus after being retested "just a few days ago." She then urged for more to be done at the federal level to reverse the shortage of tests in the United States.

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real," her post continues. "People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

Amid her recovery, the entertainer announced she is donating $1 million to relief efforts. She is pledging $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in honor of her mom, Judy Moore, who she said worked at the Philadelphia, Penn. facility for 18 years.

The remaining $500,000 will go to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 crisis fund, she said.

"THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! these next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."

Worldwide, more than 1.2 million people have been confirmed infected and over 70,000 have died during the current coronavirus pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

The virus, known as COVID-19, is spread by droplets from coughs or sneezes. For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia. Over 263,000 people have recovered worldwide.

There is no known treatment, but some drugs have shown promise and patients are rushing to join studies.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto and The Associated Press contributed to this report.