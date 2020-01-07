Pink, Carey Hart celebrate 14 years of marriage with touching Instagram post: ‘Look at us now!’

Congratulations are in order for Pink and her husband Carey Hart!

The 40-year-old pop superstar and Hart, 44, rang in their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, with Hart sharing a heartwarming message to his wife on Instagram to mark the occasion.

"14 years married to this amazing woman," Hart wrote in a lengthy caption alongside a few photos of the couple and their children throughout the years. "I'm so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship.”

Hart continued: “And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don't like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much."

The adorable images Hart affixed to his tribute shows him and Pink with their children -- Willow Sage Hart, 8, and Jameson Moon Hart, 3 -- enjoying each other’s company in the show, while a third image featured is a huge blast from the past and shows the professional BMX rider with his bleached hair tips and Pink in her wedding dress on their special day in 2006 in Costa Rica, where they tied the knot.

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson commented on the throwback post, writing, “Bring back the frosted bangs! Congrats to you both,” while fellow bike rider Ricky Carmichael also acknowledged the work Hart and the “Just Give Me a Reason” songstress have put into building their marriage, writing, “Congrats you guys. @pink you got a lot of patience sticking with this clown for 14 years. All the best you two👍🏼.”

Pink shared an emotional message on her Instagram as well and posted a series of 10 photos honoring their union.

"So many years, So many hairstyles @hartluck....." she wrote. ‘We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. 'You’re a real man, carey hart.' #agreetodisagree #fightnice #wehatethesamepeople #myrock #noonemakesmeangrierthanyou #butyouresuperhot.”

She also posted a picture of a floral arrangement she received from Hart, with the special handwritten message, “I love you baby!!! I’m so lucky to have you!! Looking forward to many more! Carey.”

Pink couldn’t contain her excitement in her post caption, writing, “Alright I’m not gonna lie when I put that post up earlier I wasn’t really even feeling you that much @hartluck but well played, we’re good. I like you again. ❤️😍❤️ #marriage #itsaprocess #finallyflowers😹 #love.”

Pink revealed to “Entertainment Tonight” in November 2019 at the 2019 CMAs that she and her motocross pioneer hubby didn’t remember whether they had married on the 6th or 7th of January. But, she said, they weren’t harping over the technicality – admitting to the outlet that the two “used to make a big deal out of it,” but these days, they simply aren’t losing sleep over it.

“He deserves a trophy,” Pink said of her whirlwind marriage to Hart, which has seen two separations or “breaks,” despite the pair never officially filing for divorce.