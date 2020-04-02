Celebrities who have died from coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

While many stars are recovering from coronavirus (COVID-19) as citizens around the world endure this unprecedented pandemic, others have sadly not been as fortunate.

We've lost a number of talented musicians, actors, and writers who have succumbed to the virus or complications caused by the virus.

Read below to learn more about some of the entertainers who've died over the past few weeks from coronavirus.

Adam Schlesinger

Fountains of Wayne co-frontman Adam Schlesinger died following a battle with coronavirus.

The Emmy- and Grammy-winning musician and songwriter, who was also known for his work on the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” died on April 1 at a hospital in upstate New York, his longtime lawyer Josh Grier told The Associated Press. He was in his early 50s.

Andrew Jack

Andrew Jack, known for his work as a dialect coach on "Lord of the Rings" and as an actor on "Star Wars," died on March 31 from complications due to the novel coronavirus. He was 76.

His rep, Jill McCullough, confirmed the news to the Evening Standard, stating that he died in a hospital outside of London and his family was not able to be with him in the U.K. because they are quarantined in Australia.

Alan Merrill

Alan Merrill, known for co-writing the Joan Jett hit song "I Love Rock and Roll," died on March 29 in New York due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.

Joe Diffie

Country star Joe Diffie died at the age of 61 following a battle with coronavirus.

“GRAMMY-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away on Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19),” a statement from Diffie's rep read. “His family respects their privacy at this time.”

Ken Shimura

Ken Shimura, a popular comedian in Japan, died on March 29 after contracting the coronavirus, becoming the country's first known celebrity victim of the disease. He was 70.

He was diagnosed with pneumonia after contracting COVID-19. Shimura was hospitalized on March 20 after developing a fever and breathing troubles and was put on a ventilator. He reportedly tested positive for the virus on March 23.

Terrence McNally

One of America’s great playwrights, whose prolific career included winning multiple Tony Awards, died of complications from the coronavirus.

Terrence McNally, known for the plays “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and “Master Class” and the musicals “Ragtime” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” was 81.

McNally died on March 24 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla., according to representative Matt Polk.

Mark Blum

Actor Mark Blum, known for his work in theater as well as in films “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee” and the Netflix series “You,” died on March 25 at age 69 due to complications from the coronavirus.

Manu Dibango

Manu Dibango, who fused African rhythms with funk to become one of the most influential musicians in world dance music, died on March 24 from coronavirus, according to his music publisher. He was 86.

Floyd Cardoz

Celebrity chef Floyd Cardoz died on March 25 in New Jersey as a result of complications from coronavirus.

The author, restaurateur and winner of "Top Chef Masters" went to the hospital as a “precautionary measure” in mid-March after he was “feeling feverish,” he wrote in an Instagram post. He later tested positive for COVID-19.

Julie Bennett

Julie Bennett, who voiced Cindy Bear in "The Yogi Bear Show" cartoons, died on March 31 from complications due to coronavirus.

The actress passed away while hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after being diagnosed, according to her talent agent Mark Scroggs. She was 88 years old.