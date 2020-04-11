Mia Farrow's daughter, 26, hospitalized for coronavirus, actress asks for prayers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

One of Mia Farrow's daughters has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

The "Great Gatsby" actress announced on social media that her adopted daughter, Quincy Farrow, had no choice but to seek care at a hospital after contracting the novel coronavirus at age 26.

"A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no alternative but to go to the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus," Mia, 75, wrote on Twitter.

TIPS ON TALKING CORONAVIRUS WITH YOUR KIDS

Mia reportedly adopted Quincy, born Kaeli-Shea, in 1994 when she was just one year old.

Quincy and Mia appear to be as close as ever, with the 75-year-old mother often sharing photos of Quincy and her milestone moments on her social media accounts.

Just last week, Mia shared a throwback photo in honor of Quincy's wedding anniversary with husband, Ethan.

HOW DANGEROUS IS CORONAVIRUS?

"The day my youngest daughter, Quincy married wonderful Ethan. A year later their baby Coretta came along.❤️ Happiest memories rolling by from home in lockdown," Mia wrote on April 4.

Last month, the proud mother shared a sweet photo of Quincy's daughter and her granddaughter, Coretta.

"Coretta, sheltering in place," she captioned the Instagram pic.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

In 2011, Quincy joined Mia at the Marian Anderson Awards gala held in Philadelphia, Pa., where the actress and human rights activist was honored with the award that honors artists whose leadership benefits humanity.

Mia continues to stay abreast of the coronavirus statistics around the world, often updating her Twitter account with the number of daily deaths in New York.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this week, Mia shared an adorable video of her three-year-old granddaughter, Evangeline, who described the coronavirus in her own words.

"A very bad germ has another germ inside and we don't wanna catch it. So that why everyone is staying home without going to school," Farrow's grandchild said.