Cardi B criticizes government over coronavirus response, calls out celebs getting special treatment

Cardi B is sounding off on the developments surrounding the coronavirus, and issued a message for the government, as well as celebrities she believes are “causing confusion” for the general public by announcing that they’ve tested positive for the novel virus, despite exhibiting no symptoms.

"[President Trump] is getting on a podium saying, 'Hey, listen: if you do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus -- coughing, fever and whatsoever, etc., etc. -- do not get tested because we don't have enough testings to test everybody," Cardi B told her 61 million followers during an Instagram video on Tuesday while donning a medical facemask.

In her expletive-filled monologue, which lasted more than 4 minutes, Cardi -- whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar -- said celebrities who shared their positive test results with the rest of the world are playing a dangerous game by coming forward when Cardi says Trump is telling Americans to refrain from getting tested unless they’ve been sick for eight days or more.

“If a celebrity is saying, 'Hey, listen, I don't have no symptoms, I'm feeling good, I feel healthy, I don't feel like nothing but I went and got tested and I'm positive for the coronavirus. That causes confusion," she added.

Trump has come under intense scrutiny from Democrats for the shortage of testing kits and for downplaying the severity of the pandemic. At one point, he even compared it to the flu and after declaring the pandemic a national emergency, he said he wasn’t culpable for the shortage of available tests.

Dr. Anthony Fauci -- the nation's top infectious disease doctor who has said the virus is worse than the flu and that things “will get worse before they get better" -- echoed Trump’s sentiment and defended the president last week saying, “This has nothing to do with anybody’s fault, certainly not the president’s fault."

However, Cardi, 27, disagreed and brought up the fact that wealthy people such as celebrities don't seem to have the same difficulty accessing tests to ensure their own safety and that of those around them.

In the video, the “Rhythm + Flow” star said she personally knew someone under the age of 30 who had experienced some of the symptoms possibly associated with coronavirus, however, they were told they could only be tested if the signs persisted for eight days.

"The general public, people that work regular jobs, the middle class, people that get regular paychecks, the poor or whatever the crap, they're not getting treated like the high -- the ones that are up here, the celebrities and everything,” she lamented. “They're not getting their f---ing coronavirus results the next day. The coronavirus is very much real.”

Several stars, including, Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Andy Cohen and a number of other professional athletes, have announced in recent weeks that they had tested positive for COVID-19. Cardi empathized with the general population of folks who have been turned away from being tested and said she took umbrage at people being told to go home and self-quarantine if they tested positive when treatment should be levied in that instance.

"What do they think they're sending people home to?” she inquired. “Not everybody have the luxury to go in their f---ing bedroom and to go in a big-a-- house and get away from people."

“A lot of people live in small-a-- apartments with multiple people," she continued. "So it's like if you're sending me home and I have the corona-f---ing-virus, I'm most likely going to give it to my spouse, my kids, anybody that's around me."

Last week, Trump briefly acknowledged that “perhaps that’s the story of life,” when asked about asymptomatic professional athletes getting tested and the rate at which the results were being returned, though he disagreed that anyone should receive preferential treatment.

The Grammy-winning artist further pressed that the government simply “charge it to the game” and eat the cost of coronavirus testing in a concerted effort to not only test more people but put people at ease who fear they may have the virus despite not experiencing any symptoms.

"I feel like the government should take that s--- ... and not charge people for it, because at the end of the day this s--- could've been prevented when they found out about this s--- a couple of months ago and the s--- it was doing in China," she fumed.

"Some people don't even have enough money to f---ing afford health care," she added.