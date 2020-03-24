'Comrade Britney' goes viral after Britney Spears calls for the redistribution of wealth amid virus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Britney Spears appeared to have a politically charged message to her 23.6 million Instagram followers on Monday amid the widespread quarantine sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.

The pop star shared a lengthy quote -- from an individual named "Mimi Zhu" -- that, among other things, called for the redistribution of wealth.

"During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever," the post began. "Call your loved ones, write virtual love letters. Technologies like virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting are part of our community collaboration. We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web."

The post continued, "We will feed each other, re-distribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together."

NEIL DIAMOND UPDATES 'SWEET CAROLINE' INTO CORONAVIRUS PSA: 'HANDS... WASHING HANDS'

Spears captioned the post with "Communion goes beyond walls" along with three red rose emojis, which has frequently been used as a symbol of Democratic Socialists.

The post raised plenty of eyebrows on social media on Tuesday so much so that the "Baby, One More Time" singer earned a new nickname from progressive Twitter: "Comrade Britney."

"Hey Britney Spears is now Comrade Britney! Welcome to the socialist and leftist family!" one Twitter user said.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"I wasn't expecting comrade britney spears today, but this is welcome," another tweeted.

"Learn your history. Comrade Britney has always been for the people," a Twitter user claimed.