Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus, halts 'Watch What Happens Live' production

Andy Cohen has tested positive for coronavirus, the "Watch What Happens Live" creator and producer said Friday on social media.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he captioned a selfie. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.

"I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," Cohen, 51, added.

Cohen's celeb pals immediately flooded his comments with well-wishes.

"Rest up. Love you with all my heart," John Mayer wrote, while Sarah Jessica Parker simply commented with three heart emojis.

"Sending you love and healing, Andy. Get better so quickly!!!!!" Busy Philipps said.

Kelly Ripa wrote: "Oh nooooooo Andy. I'm so sorry i love you," along with several heart emojis. Ripa's husband Mark Conseulos also commented with heart emojis.

Cohen's announcement comes hours after it was revealed that the late-night host would move his show from a studio to his home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cohen had said earlier on Friday that he would be taping episodes at his New York City apartment instead of shutting down production completely.

However, per his latest Instagram post, the production of the show is no longer happening.

Cohen is one of several celebrities to contract COVID-19, including Colton Underwood, Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Kristofer Hivju.