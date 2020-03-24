Andy Cohen says 'very worst part' of coronavirus recovery is being away from his son

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Andy Cohen is finding it difficult to cope with the separation from his young child while in recovery from coronavirus.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host issued a health status update on Tuesday while under quarantine, letting fans know how he’s holding up after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I’ll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from video because I can’t see him, which is the very worst part,” Cohen said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” on Tuesday when asked about his 13-month-old son, Benjamin.

“But he’s great and his nanny [tested] negative," he added, according to People magazine.

Cohen told the host that his coronavirus symptoms are “working its way through my body” and said he’s barely getting through the quarantine without being able to see his son. He also said he experiences bouts of “horrible” symptoms but quipped that his lack of appetite has caused him to shed a few pounds in the interim.

“Two days ago, before I went to bed, I took a shower and I was walking into the shower and I looked at myself and said, ‘Holy s---, you look great,’” he said. "… I saw a picture of a pizza yesterday; I thought, ‘I can’t wait to eat pizza.’”

Cohen maintained: “When I get better, I’m going to gain so much weight. It’s bound to happen.”

On Friday, the reality show mastermind and late-night emcee announced to the world on Instagram that he had contracted the novel virus and would be taking the time to go on a recovery hiatus. The news of Cohen’s diagnosis came just hours after it was reported that he would be taping “WWHL” from his home, which was nixed following his positive test.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he captioned a selfie. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.

"I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," Cohen, 51, added.

Also a SiriusXM radio host himself, Cohen said last week on his show “Andy Cohen Live,” that he wasn’t “letting anyone into my home” and would refrain from “having any friends over” until the curve has considerably flattened.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he said, where he hosted the show from his New York City apartment. “I’m just here with the nanny and Ben and we are hunkered down. We have enough food for two weeks.”

He added that a neighbor had come down with COVID-19 and that he helped out by taking some rations and supplies over.

“I took Ben for a walk yesterday when he woke up from his nap at 5,” Cohen said at the time. “I have a neighbor who has coronavirus and I went out to get them food at the supermarket and some supplies and I left them in front of their door.”