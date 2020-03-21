Idris Elba shares coronavirus update, denies he's in critical condition in intensive care

Idris Elba is rejecting rumors that he's in intensive care in critical condition after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The actor, 47, revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 this week despite showing little to no symptoms. While he continues to engage with fans on social media while under quarantine at home, Elba was questioned about hoax videos and bogus stories about his health that surfaced on YouTube and Facebook.

When one of his Twitter followers alerted the actor to a Facebook story that claimed he was "in the intensive care unit struggling," Elba simply replied, "Not true."

Another concerned Twitter follower tweeted, "Someone posted a YouTube video of you saying you are in critical condition for the covid19 virus .. please debunk this fake rumor."

"This is fake. I'm fine for now. Thanks for showing me," Elba responded.

The actor also fielded questions about his symptoms from fans.

"I still haven't shown symptoms..I'm thankful for that," the actor tweeted Friday afternoon.

He told another fan that he hasn't suffered "poorly days."

"I had a headache and body aches on the day I tested but that's been it," he added.

On Monday, Elba took to Twitter to announce his positive coronavirus status, urging fans to stay at home in an effort to stop them from contracting or spreading COVID-19.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19," he wrote. "I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.

"Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic," Elba said.

The "Luther" star also shared a two-minute video of himself with his wife, Sabrina. Elba said she hasn't been tested for coronavirus, but she's doing OK.

Five days into his diagnosis, Elba posted a music video he created while hunkered down at home. The song is titled "Long Road 2" and it features him rapping about contracting the virus.

"Passing the time. Thank you for all your support and encouragement right now. Means a lot. Creating is my therapy... I think I’m driving Sab crazy though ... Hope you guys are good," he wrote.

