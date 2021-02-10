Candace Cameron Bure: A look back at the 'Fuller House' star's best clapbacks

Candace Cameron Bure is best known for playing DJ on "Full House" and its spin-off "Fuller House," as well as her work in Hallmark films and beyond, but she's also become known for hitting back at her online critics.

Quick to retort against an inflammatory social media comment and unafraid to speak her mind, Bure has become a standout in the entertainment world when it comes to calling her critics out.

Here's a look back at some of Bure’s best clapbacks.

Bure defends Hallmark actors, February 2021

Acting in Hallmark films are no joke and Bure wants critics to know that.

Appearing on Paula Faris’ eponymous new podcast, the actress had some blunt words for Hallmark detractors.

"I get that all the time. 'How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie?' Like, 'Can I be in a Hallmark movie?'" the actress said. "And I'm like, 'Are you a professional actor?' 'No.' 'Then no, you cannot.'"

As one of the network's staple actors, she has appeared in 26 TV movies for the network, E! News reports, nine of which are Christmas-themed. She's also known for frequently playing Aurora Teagarden, a crime-solving librarian, for Hallmark.

Explaining political figures she follows on social media, January 2021

After coming under fire for following polarizing political figureheads on Twitter, Bure was quick to justify her following choices.

In a recent Instagram Story, Bure — who follows former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump on Twitter — noted that people seemed "disappointed" in who she was following. "It's always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people — politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like," she stated.

Bure — who also follows President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, conservative commentator Candace Owens and many other actors and actresses in Hollywood — pointed out that, "A follow does not mean an endorsement."

"A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do. It just means I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective. I want to know what's going on in the world, I want to hear different sides of the argument. I follow people in entertainment that I don't necessarily agree with or act the same way, but I want to hear what our society, what culture is dishing out."

Bure claps back at her family critics, January 2021

Bure began the New Year with words of encouragement to her fans but soon found herself in hot water after critics took aim at her family.

"Happy New Year from the Bures!! Looking forward to what 2021 has in store. I’m praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind. With God, all things are possible 🙏🏻. Sending virtual hugs and kisses! XO," Bure captioned the pic, which featured herself, her husband, Valeri Bure, and their kids Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 19.

Social media critics claimed the photo looked "weird" and like "a Ralph Lauren" ad, while others mocked some of her kids' expressions—none of which Bure took kindly.

"Wow- I post a family photo and you all find everything you don’t like about it or can make fun of. Do better than that. Please," Bure responded.

Daughter Natasha caught wind of the backlash over her expression and sarcastically commented, "Omg!!!! I didn't smile or look at the camera sue me!!!"

Defending brother Kirk, December 2020

In December, Bure’s brother, Kirk Cameron, received backlash for hosting a second maskless Christmas caroling event to protest California's stay-at-home order in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

While Bure clarified that she was not in attendance and that she follows "the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public," the actress did not hold back when defending her 50-year-old brother.

"I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family," she wrote on Twitter. "I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe."

Addressing a racy PDA pic, September 2020

Bure came under fire in late 2020 after sharing a racy flick with her and her husband Valeri, which featured the star’s husband visibly cupping one of her breasts.

In light of criticism from her Christian fan base, the actress swiftly removed the photo from her Instagram Story. She then shared several videos on her Instagram Story discussing the incident, while remaining unapologetic over it.

"For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband," she said (via Daily Mail). "We have so much fun together."

"He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does," she added. "This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about."

"I’m sorry if it offended you — I’m actually not sorry," the outspoken Christian actress said with a laugh. "I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long."

Bure ultimately re-uploaded the PDA picture to her Instagram