Candace Cameron Bure addresses ‘inappropriate’ PDA pic with husband after backlash from Christian fans

Candace Cameron Bure found herself under fire from her Christian fan base after she posted a PDA picture with her husband, Valerie Bure.

In the photo posted to her Instagram Story, Bure, 46, had his arm wrapped around the actress, 44, and his hand is visibly cupping one of her breasts. The Hallmark star had a huge grin in the picture.

“Classic Val,” Cameron Bure wrote, adding, “He approved this post.”

The “Fuller House” star later re-uploaded the image after it expired on her Instagram Story and addressed the critics who deemed it unbefitting.

“For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” she said (via Daily Mail). “We have so much fun together.”

She continued: “He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”

“I’m sorry if it offended you — I’m actually not sorry,” the outspoken Christian actress said with a laugh.

She concluded: “I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

One fan account re-posted the image on Instagram.

“I am sooo glad you DID NOT apologize for this adorable silly photo!!! People need to lighten up!! You have a fun and loving two decades long relationship that deserves to be celebrated not judged by the ultra sensitive!!! Congrats to you and Val 🔥❤️,” a fan commented on the account.

On Twitter, one fan said, “Candace Cameron Bure...So proud of her sticking to her beliefs. Social media is something, especially for those in the limelight. Exactly, ‘this is what married people do...have fun.’”

“Why should anyone care? It's not their (or my) business. It's not like he was 'another' man. @candacecbure is a lovely person,” another person wrote.

Although the star was unapologetic, many still believed she owed her fans an apology.

“There’s a picture of Candace Cameron-Bure’s husband holding onto her breast. People are saying it’s ok because they’re married. I say it’s not,” one person wrote on Twitter. “It doesn’t represent the Christian community. Being intimate with your spouse is fine but shouldn’t be made public.”

Another said, “Candace Cameron Bure defends PDA photo with husband: 'He can touch me all day long' Yes So Called ‘Christian’ in the privacy of your home your husband can touch you all day long! BUT IF YOU’RE POSTING PUBLIC PICTURES.. NOT REALLY CHRISTIAN.”

“Public sexual contact is not Christ Like!” the social media user added.

"A good rule of thumb in your pictures posted is would you do that in front of Jesus Christ. That picture of your husband grabbing your breast would never have happened before Jesus Christ," one person commented on an old photo Bure posted. "I know He loves your marriage is strong and sexually active as He created us to be blessed in that way but some things should be in private. Plus men shouldn't do that in the public especially as a role model for young Brothers and Sisters in Christ Jesus."

The two got married in 1996 and share three children -- Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18.

In a 2018 interview, the actress cited her shared faith with the former professional hockey player as the secret to their decades-long marriage.

“The reality is the glue for us is Jesus,” she told People. “It’s the Bible. You know, when there are arguments or we’re compromising and in ways, it’s always like, ‘Well, let’s just go back to the Bible.’ It’s the foundation for us. So it’s not about winning or losing. But doing this journey together.”