Candace Cameron Bure denies joining brother Kirk Cameron’s Christmas caroling protests

Candace Cameron Bure is shutting down rumors she was present at her brother Kirk Cameron’s Christmas caroling protests.

Cameron, 50, was hit with intense backlash on social media after he organized a second caroling event on Tuesday – one that was held in response to the stay-at-home order in effect in California because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I did not attend any recent caroling events," Bure, 44, tweeted on Thursday morning. "Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public."

Despite not necessarily agreeing with her brother’s apparent stance on the mandates to remain inside, Bure took umbrage with the negative remarks aimed at Cameron and defended the "Growing Pains" star as the two are incredibly close.

"I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family," she wrote on Twitter. "I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe."

On Tuesday evening, Cameron hosted another caroling protest at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and featured some 100 supporters who gathered for Christmas caroling without face masks.

The crowd ranged in age from small children to senior citizens, and they stood closely by each other as they belted out the lyrics to "The First Noel," as seen in a video posted to the actor's Instagram Story.

It appears Cameron was standing inches away from a band who played before the crowd. Hardly anyone in the video is wearing any protective gear.

Cameron responded to the backlash during a virtual appearance on "Fox News @ Night."

"All I can tell you is that I'm looking around in my community and I'm seeing the devastation and the suffering of people whose businesses have been bankrupted, people dealing with anxiety, depression -- suicide is spiking -- the abused being quarantined with their abusers, and I can't just ignore that," he said.

And he thinks people want to be part of his events.

"This is the land of the free and the home of the brave and there are thousands and thousands of people in our community who would rather not suffer in isolation and come out to sing and express their gratitude because we believe that there is immunity in community, but there is desolation in isolation," Cameron said.

The number of virus cases in California is surging and many have mocked Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order in recent weeks because he has seemingly defied his own order.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.