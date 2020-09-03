Candace Cameron Bure says she'd rather 'share Jesus with people' than return to 'The View'

Candace Cameron Bure spent almost a year co-hosting "The View" but left the daytime talk show in 2016.

The 44-year-old actress told Fox News that even though the Emmy-winning series is looking to fill its fifth chair, she's not reapplying for the job.

"I just don't publicly want to talk about politics," Bure explained. "Not because I don't believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important but I would much rather share Jesus with people. That's really my passion."

She continued, "I don't want to get into the political debate because it just is about division and separation. And I want to learn. I want to be [part of] a conversation about how to build a bridge."

Bure is doing so by teaming up with personal delivery service Shipt for the Shipt Shuffle Challenge to help give people a reason to celebrate the new school year regardless of what it looks like amid the pandemic.

For Bure, her silver lining during these uncertain times has been spending time with family and getting back to work on two Hallmark films shooting in Canada.

The "Fuller House" star described the sets as having "lots of asks and lots of hand sanitizer."

"The one good thing about [working with new safety guidelines] is that everyone has to move it a little bit slower of a pace because everyone can't do their job at the same time. I actually think that's a plus," she reasoned.

"It allows people to do their specific job with a little extra room and a few extra minutes. I think it's a really good positive thing because usually everyone is in such a rush to get it done so fast, so [quickly] and so now everyone's taking a breath," she added.

As we head into the fall, Bure will also be busy helping to plan her son's wedding. Lev Bure, 20, popped the question to his girlfriend, Taylor Hutchison, on Aug. 28 in California.

Bure gushed about how excited she is to welcome a new member into the family and offered some expert marriage advice to the young couple.

"Communication is key... like an open dialogue is key. And never be afraid to ask for help and advice, but make sure your resources are coming from good places," she said.

Bure has been married to former ice hockey star Valeri Bure since 1996 and the couple shares two other kids together: Natasha, 22, and Maksim, 18.