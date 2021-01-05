Candace Cameron Bure responds to harsh criticism of family photo: 'Do better'

Candace Cameron Bure began the New Year with words of encouragement to her fans, but soon after she found herself caught in another controversy on social media.

The "Fuller House" actress responded to a swarm of criticism she received after sharing a family photo on Instagram in which she shared well wishes for a positive 2021.

"Happy New Year from the Bures!! Looking forward to what 2021 has in store. I’m praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind. With God, all things are possible 🙏🏻. Sending virtual hugs and kisses! XO," Bure captioned the pic, which features herself, her husband, Valeri Bure, and their kids Natasha, 22, Lev, 20 and Maksim, 18.

The 44-year-old was none too pleased when some claimed the photo looked "weird" and like "a Ralph Lauren" ad, while others mocked some of her kids' expressions.

"Wow- I post a family photo and you all find everything you don’t like about it or can make fun of. Do better than that. Please," Bure responded.

Bure noted the photo was taken by her "Fuller House" co-star Dave Coulier's wife, photographer Melissa Coulier. The married couple and their youngest, Maksim, smile for the photo, while Natasha and Lev have more serious faces as they pose around a porch.

Natasha caught wind of the backlash over her expression and sarcastically commented, "Omg!!!! I didn't smile or look at the camera sue me!!!"

Bure's daughter then added: "Vibes."

While the backlash dominated the photo shortly after it was posted, some of Bure's famous pals reacted with kind words.

"Pretty in white," actress Kristin Chenoweth replied, referring to the form-fitting white dress Bure wears in the pic.

"The most beautiful family inside and out," trainer Kira Stokes commented.

"I'm buyin what ur sellin!" celebrity hair stylist Paul Norton said.

Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano wrote: "Slayyyyyy Bures!!!!"

The Hallmark actress' dismissal of social media trolls comes months after she was shamed for posting a photo with her husband that showed him cupping one of her breasts. The pic did not sit well with members of her Christian fan base, who sounded off in similar critical remarks. At the time, Bure felt no remorse for sharing the pic, writing, "Classic Val. He approved this post."

Bure also clapped back, revealing that she found the backlash funny and added that she and her husband of nearly 25 years "have so much fun together."

Later, in an interview with Fox News, Bure said she felt like she needed to respond to the backlash because she doesn’t ever feel that sexual intimacy has to be lacking in marriage.

"I love the fact that so many people had an opinion on it. It made me laugh because I wasn't trying to make a statement," she said of the cheeky photo. "This is just how my husband and I are. You know, we adore each other and we still have fun and we're spicy together."

"We have a playful, loving marriage and I think that's why we're still married 24 years later," she continued. "But I did respond because I always get bummed out when people have been married for so long and then I feel like the joke is always like, 'Oh, we're married – so that means we don't have sex anymore.' And it's kind of like that a lot. And so I thought it was just a cute, funny picture and it was playful and it's very much reflective of our personalities in real life."

