Candace Cameron Bure responds to fans upset over who she follows: 'I follow left and right'

Candace Cameron Bure follows a wide range of people on social media.

She was forced to explain why after fans called her out for following polarizing figures such as former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump.

The 44-year-old "Fuller House" actress addressed why she likes to follow people who have differing views, experiences and perspectives.

"I read several comments from people, and I think there's quite a bit of new followers, so thank you if you're still around for following me here," Bure said on her Instagram Stories.

She said people seemed "disappointed" in who she was following and "it's always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people — politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like."

Bure also follows President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, conservative commentator Candace Owens and many other actors and actresses in Hollywood.

"A follow does not mean an endorsement," she pointed out. "A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do. It just means I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective. I want to know what's going on in the world, I want to hear different sides of the argument. I follow people in entertainment that I don't necessarily agree with or act the same way, but I want to hear what our society, what culture is dishing out."

Bure said following various left and right-minded people "doesn't" make her blood boil

"I don't get angry at it. So maybe it's healthy for some of you not to follow people you disagree with. But it doesn't upset me — it just gives me perspective," she explained.

Bure previously told Fox News that she doesn't have an interest in talking publicly about politics anymore after spending almost a year co-hosting "The View" from 2015 to 2016.

"I just don't publicly want to talk about politics," she said. "Not because I don't believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important but I would much rather share Jesus with people. That's really my passion."

She continued, "I don't want to get into the political debate because it just is about division and separation. And I want to learn. I want to be [part of] a conversation about how to build a bridge."