'Growing Pains' star Kirk Cameron says his coronavirus quarantine routine has brought his family closer

Kirk Cameron is keeping busy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has kept many folks at home and at a distance from their loved ones.

The “Growing Pains” star spoke to Fox News about the overall impact the novel virus has had not only on his daily routine but also on his workflow, given the fact that he was traveling the country on tour right as the various live-event shutdowns began mounting.

“I was in the middle of a 32-city tour for an event called 'Living Room Reset' -- it's an inspirational live marriage and parenting conference,” the 49-year-old explained to Fox News via phone on Thursday. “So basically, I would travel around the country on our tour bus and we would put on concerts together with inspirational messages that would strengthen families, and we would hold these events in churches across the country.”

“When the shutdown started to happen, all of a sudden every tour in the nation just got postponed. So instead of a 32-city tour, it turned into a 20-city tour and everybody came home,” he continued. “So now, we're just waiting and in the meantime, I'm now pivoting to spend time doing other things like [the COVID-19 Benefit Concert] Hope Rising [and] like every night at 6 p.m., I'm trying to pray with the nation on Facebook and Instagram Live."

"We've got a couple hundred-thousand people who are literally praying together for doctors and nurses and COVID patients and the economy and our leaders, everything," he added.

The “One on One with Kirk Cameron” creator and older brother to “Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure, 44, said he’s basking in the opportunities to spend real time with his children, despite the hurdles on the working front.

“Those challenges work-wise, obviously everything is postponed and canceled and shut down for live events and other kinds of things but on the positive side, I spend a lot more time with our family, with my kids as a lot of parents are -- it's the blessing and a curse of spending lots of time with your family,” the father-of-six said of the adjustment.

“I've seen some funny memes where parents are losing their minds because they're at home with their kids because the kids aren't going to school, they're at home and the kids are kind of going crazy, too, because spending time with family is not always the easiest thing to do. But it's also a great thing,” he added. “So it's been really good. We've been having fun.”

Part of that fun for Cameron and company comes from the fact he’s an outdoorsman and loves being among the stars -- not the Hollywood stars, but the bright ones in the sky.

“I got corn hole set up in the backyard. I got a campfire that I made in my backyard -- we're playing basketball, we're reading books, we're making a lot of muffins,” he said.

The multiple-time Golden Globe nominee quipped that he might have broken some rules pertaining to staying at home when he and his son James Cameron, 17, made their way to a California mountaintop that overlooks Los Angeles and camped out on greener pastures.

“Hey -- last night I went camping with my son,” Cameron said. “I broke some rules, maybe. You know, but I went up with my son to the top of a mountain and we overlooked the city at Los Angles, and it was gorgeous. It's just kind of quarantine camping with my son.”

As for what his sister is up to during these trying times? Cameron said the siblings have been speaking much more frequently given the extra time on their hands.

“Well, she's at home, too. And one of the things is she's been doing a lot of stuff online, like everybody else,” he said. “One of the things that we've done together has been this Hope Rising thing -- we haven't hosted anything together in years and we've probably talked to each other more in the last three weeks than we have in the last year.”

“We're passing the time by just spending time and being with each other," Cameron added.