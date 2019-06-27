Brooke Burke, 47, looks stunning in teeny-tiny purple bikini

Brooke Burke had heads turning while on the beach in Malibu.

The 47-year-old TV personality and model showed off her enviable figure while enjoying the sun and sand on Wednesday.

Burke donned a cropped, white rash guard top and two-toned purple bikini bottoms as she celebrated the summer solstice.

"Let it mark the time to reach the highest expression of yourself. It’s time to hold yourself to a higher standard, never traveling below your full potential. Since prehistory, the summer solstice marks a significant time a year. Many people around the world are celebrating today," the former "Playboy" cover star wrote on social media.

"Some recognize the fight between light & darkness. I see this as a time to dance, celebrate & romance. Laugh, love deeper, & transistor into a new beautiful space full of more light. Create your own rituals for happiness," she added.

Burke is fitter than ever after her divorce from husband David Charvet, 47. They were married for seven years and have two children together: Heaven, 12, and Shaya, 11. The former "Dancing with the Stars" host also has two other children, Neriah, 19, Sierra, 17, from a previous marriage.

She credits her incredible physique to her dedication to fitness and nutrition. She launched her own wellness app in 2017 that offers its users "bite-size, “stackable” workout programs, ranging from 5-30 minutes, that can be done anytime, anywhere, with or without equipment," as well as nutrition tips, according to Forbes.

“I know there are a million reasons not to workout. It’s often difficult to carve out the time,” Burke told the publication at the time. “The shorter workouts mean spending less time working out, yet getting better results. Time will no longer be an excuse.”

She believes HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) workouts are key to fitness success.

"I prefer a total body workout consisting of compound movements that push harder and create a deep sweat with enough variety to keep it interesting. Sometimes slowing things down and getting really specific will target the difficult-to-reach trouble areas that women struggle with the most.”

Her ultimate goal is to create a community -- “We need to make the time to take care of ourselves. It’s really about sweat equity: how much are you willing to invest in yourself?"