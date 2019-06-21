Jennifer Aniston, 50, rocks skimpy bikini on Mexican getaway

Jennifer Aniston made a splash in Mexico on Wednesday.

The "Friends" star, 50, was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, celebrating her best friend and former co-star Courteney Cox's 55th birthday and donned a black and turquoise bikini as she got some sun.

Also on the girls-only trip were Mary McCormack, Kristin Hahn and Jason Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka.

A few days before the trip, Cox posted a photo on social media with their other "Friends" co-star, Lisa Kudrow. “How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much," she wrote.

Cabo is one of Aniston's favorite vacation destinations. In February, she celebrated her 50th birthday with a trip but plans were slightly delayed when her private jet lost its wheel and couldn't land.

Aniston is relaxing after a busy press tour promoting her latest movie on Netflix, "Murder Mystery," which just broke a streaming record.

According to a tweet from Netflix, "30,869,863 accounts watched 'Murder Mystery' in its first 3 days - the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide."

The entertainer also has another TV series in the works, "The Morning Show" on Apple TV+, which co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

She revealed on "The Talk" in mid-June that everyone on the set had a crush on Carell.

"He's like a silver fox now," Aniston explained. "And he just came in and no one expected, you know... everybody was so cute, and he's so shy and fantastic. He's just better with age, it's amazing."