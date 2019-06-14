Shakira shows off her abs in hot pink bikini she designed

Shakira is ready for the hot summer months.

The 42-year-old showed off her fit physique in a hot pink bikini she designed with long, fringe detail.

The Colombian singer shared two posts showing off her swimwear on her social media which boasts over 56 million followers.

"Check out the bathing suit I designed!" she told her fans.

The "Hips Don't Lie" entertainer then asked if her followers would want her to design even more suits and develop a potential line -- "Ok last bathing suit pic for now... Only one question: who wants me to design a bathing suit for you girls?"

The Grammy-winner is already a successful businesswoman. She started her own beauty line, S by Shakira, in 2010 and released three successful fragrances including S by Shakira Eau Florale, Rock!, and Elixir. In addition, she added a line of body lotions and body sprays.

In a 2014 interview with the "Independent," she said that she wants to empower women and make them feel comfortable in their own bodies.

“I felt that any woman who is in control, who is in touch with her femininity and sensuality, is a woman that is empowered. Is a woman who is comfortable in her own skin. Which is so important as well,” she told the outlet at the time.

Shakira has two sons, Milan Piqué Mebarak and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, with Spanish soccer star Girard Piqué.