Heidi Klum, 46, likes to brush her teeth while topless

Heidi Klum left little to the imagination in a recent post on social media.

The German supermodel, 46, took a short video of herself while brushing her teeth, which seems normal, except she didn't have a top on.

The mother of four only wore black underwear hiphugger underwear as she posed in front of a long mirror.

Besides her toothbrush, the only other accessory was a long necklace with a black stone that fell right between her breasts.

She captioned the photo, "GUTE NACHT IHR LIEBEN," with a heart emoji which roughly translates to "Good night my dears." She also added a hashtag to promote her undergarment line, Heidi Klum Intimates.

Just last week, Klum posted another nearly naked post of herself in celebration of Pride Month. She covered herself in rainbow paint and danced around in the video.

"Happy #PRIDE," she wrote. "Celebrating & supporting all of those in the LGBTQ+ community today ... and every day. Thank you for educating, inspiring and continually fighting for a world that is tolerant and equal."

This year is going to be a big one for the former host of "Project Runway." She's planning her wedding to fiancé Tom Kaulitz, 29, after he proposed in December 2018.

She told ET that they have a date set, and, in another interview with Closer magazine, she said that her kids can't wait for the special day.

"The kids adore Tom. They can't wait for the wedding! They'll be very involved in it all," she revealed.

Klum has three kids from her marriage to singer Seal: Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 10. They wed in 2005 and split in 2014. Klum also has a 15-year-old daughter, Helene, from her previous relationship with Flavio Briatore.