Britney Spears says she's 'thinking about having another baby'

Britney Spears is considering becoming a mother again.

On Tuesday, Spears took to Instagram to share her thoughts on expanding her family, posting a black and white photo of a young child standing on their tiptoes.

"I'm thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl," she captioned the snap. "She's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure !!!!⁣"

Spears is already mom to two sons: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. She shares them with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

It seems the "Toxic" singer may have the support of her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who "liked" the post. The pair's relationship has previously made headlines as Spears reportedly feels "abandoned" by her sister.

In June, Spears implied she was interested in having a child during her bombshell June testimony in court regarding her conservatorship, which she said was being used to block her from starting a family with her now-fiancé Sam Asghari.

"I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she said at the time. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby."

The star said that she has an intrauterine device (IUD) — a long-term form of contraception — inside of her body to prevent her from becoming pregnant.

"I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby," Spears continued. "But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children."

Spears and Asghari became engaged in September. They met in 2016 and struck up a relationship not long after.

Last week, the 39-year-old star was granted freedom from her 13-year conservatorship.