Britney Spears requests that her conservatorship end: 'I just want my life back'

Britney Spears is speaking out about her conservatorship.

The 39-year-old singer addressed the court for the first time in recent years on Wednesday. During the virtual hearing in a Los Angeles Superior Court, Spears expressed her desire to have her conservatorship end.

"I don't think I was heard on any level," Spears says of the last time she spoke to the court in 2019. The Grammy winner’s court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, also addressed the court and indicated that he would not interrupt Spears at any moment.

During her speech, Spears alleged that her father, Jamie Spears, "loved" the control he held over her as her conservator.

A TIMELINE OF BRITNEY SPEARS' CONSERVATORSHIP

James P. Spears, otherwise known as Jamie, was appointed his daughter’s conservator in 2008 after Spears was taken to a hospital by ambulance to undergo involuntary psychiatric evaluations – which the "Baby… One More Time" performer told the court in 2019 that she felt was a forced move by the conservatorship.

"I want changes and I want changes going forward," Spears said in her address to the court. The star went on to note that she doesn’t want to be evaluated to determine if she has regained her mental capacity.

"I just want my life back," she said. "All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family."

Spears stated that she wants her conservatorship to end immediately without any testing and does not want to attend therapy twice a week. She also wants to handpick her own attorney.

"It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to," Spears said. "The conservatorship should end. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive."

BRITNEY SPEARS PUSHED FOR 'CONTROLLING' CONSERVATORSHIP TO END FOR YEARS: REPORT

The contentious conservatorship has heard Spears previously allege that she believes she was being forced to perform against her will, according to a New York Times report on Tuesday, which cited obtained 2016 court records that were newly made public.

The report, written by a court investigator, suggested Spears has been pressing behind the scenes for years that "the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her."

Spears reportedly indicated to the court at the time that the conservatorship system held entirely "too much control."

On Wednesday, Spears said: "I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."

BRITNEY SPEARS' CONSERVATORSHIP: SHE IS 'HOPING TO PUT MUCH OF THIS BEHIND HER,' SOURCE SAYS

Spears noted her family should be reminded, "They work for me."

In addition, Spears alleges that throughout her conservatorship she has not been allowed to make certain decisions on her own like an intrauterine device (IUD) which she wants to be taken out.

Spears said she "wants to be able to get married and have a baby."

Currently, both Jamie and Bessemer Trust oversee Spears' estate, which includes all of her financial decisions, and Jamie will have a chance to object to any petition to completely remove him from his post as co-conservator.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingham III made a request for the pop star to address the court at an April hearing. He said Spears has not officially asked him to file a petition to end the conservatorship.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

About 100 fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the courthouse before the hearing, holding signs that read "Free Britney now!" and "Get out of Britney's life!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report