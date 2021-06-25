Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants her to be ‘happy, healthy’ amid conservatorship battle, attorney says

Kevin Federline is sending nothing but positive vibes to his ex-wife Britney Spears, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2007.

In years past, the former dancer was known in pop culture circles as "K-Fed" and even saw his last name turned into a verb – called getting "Federlined" – for the victory many believe he claimed in his divorce from Spears. Federline was granted sole custody of the ex-couple's two sons: Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.

The contentious era of those dog days is seemingly behind the former reality star as his lawyer now says Federline simply wants Spears to be "happy and healthy" as she seeks a dissolution of the conservatorship that has been held above her for the last 13 years.

"What is best for her, Kevin supports her in being able to do that," Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told Entertainment Tonight on Friday. "It doesn't matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had if it's having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind. So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in and for his children to visit with their mother in."

Added the powerhouse litigator: "Kevin feels that the best thing for his children is for their mother to be happy and healthy and if she can do that without a conservatorship, that's terrific."

Kaplan maintained to the outlet that Federline has been watching how the proceedings have been playing out from the sidelines just as the public has, sharing that Federline hasn't been involved at all in the matter and has "stayed clear of that."

"He just hopes that everything goes well," said the lawyer.

Ultimately, Federline is hoping that Spears gets the outcome she desires because in his estimation such a ruling would "make her a happy mother and obviously I think one of the takeaways we could all [hear] from her comments is that she is under a tremendous amount of pressure."

"People under pressure sometimes don't make the same decisions that they would if they were completely left to their own free will," Kaplan added. "If she is able to handle herself in a way that does not jeopardize herself or her children, should they be in her custody, Kevin is very comfortable with the conservatorship being dissolved."

As far as Federline is concerned, the status of the conservatorship really is only relevant to the children as "there are financial issues that have to be addressed."

Furthermore, Kaplan pressed that Federline agrees with Spears’ previous admission through her attorney Sam D. Ingham III that Jodi Montgomery, the temporary conservator of Spears' person, "has done an excellent job from what he can see based on his interaction on those occasions where they had to communicate with each other."

Federline is also hopeful Spears can have the conservatorship scrapped mainly "to make sure when the boys visit with mom" that "everything is stable and safe," Kaplan explained to Entertainment Tonight.

"Keep in mind when the conservatorship was placed over Britney, the kids were toddlers. We're now talking about two healthy, intelligent young boys who are 14 and 15 and they can pretty much judge for themselves whether things are going down that they don't like or what to have changed," he said.

"Most importantly, they're able to express to Kevin and to Britney. So that's an extra layer of protection that didn't exist when the conservatorship was first placed."

Kaplan also divulged that the family currently has a restraining order in place that bars Spears’ father, Jamie, from seeing his grandchildren and that Federline’s relationship with Jamie has been "on hold" since the order took effect.

The attorney also said his client’s relationship with the mother of their children is "amicable."

"Kevin has been consistently a supporter of Britney, he hopes for Britney that she is able to enjoy her life in a safe and healthy way and he looks forward to being able to enjoy the benefits of being able to co-parent two teenage children," Kaplan told the outlet.

"I think Kevin and Britney have been able to successfully communicate with each other in making decisions affecting the boys and the well-being of the boys going forward. Kevin hopes that should the conservatorship be dissolved, that that dynamic only improves even more," the attorney added.

Kaplan did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.