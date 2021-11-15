Britney Spears celebrates 'freedom' with her 'first glass of champagne': 'On cloud 9 the whole time'

Britney Spears is looking forward to her future following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

On Monday, the "Toxic" singer took to Instagram to once again thank her fans as well as to share how she celebrated her newfound "freedom" over the weekend.

"What an amazing weekend," Spears began her post. "I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night !!! I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!!"

"I mean after 13 years … I think I've waited long ENOUGH !!!!" she added.

HOW BRITNEY SPEARS WAS FREED FROM HER CONSERVATORSHIP

Spears, whose birthday is on Dec. 2, also gave a special shout-out to her attorney, Mathew Rosengart.

"He has truly turned my life around … I'm forever thankful for that !!!!" she wrote. "What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you."

The pop star concluded her post with a mention of Hailey Baldwin. The model dressed up as Spears for Halloween.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She was me for Halloween … I think I won brownie points with my kids !!!!" Spears said of her two sons before adding, "But seriously though … how freaking cool is that ????"

Spears spoke out for the first time following the end of her conservatorship on her social media accounts Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy," Spears, 39, captioned a video from the scene outside the courthouse after the announcement.

"I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen," she continued before adding, "#FreedBritney."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.