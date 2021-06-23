Britney Spears says she's blocked from removing contraception, wants to 'have a baby'

Britney Spears wants to become a mother again.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old pop star addressed the court in a hearing regarding her conservatorship and laid into the legal guardianship, calling it "abusive" and saying it's left her "traumatized" and "depressed."

She also alleged that the team managing her and her conservatorship – her father Jamie in particular – have been extremely restrictive over her life and have limited her life in various ways.

One such aspect that has been limited is her relationship with actor Sam Asghari, who she's been dating since 2016.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she said when asking Judge Brenda Penny to terminate the conservatorship. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby."

The star said that she has an intrauterine device (IUD) – a long-term form of contraception – inside of her body to prevent her from becoming pregnant.

"I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby," Spears continued. "But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children."

The "Toxic" singer shares two sons – Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14 – with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

"So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," she added.

According to Planned Parenthood, an IUD can work to prevent pregnancy for several years.

Spears and Asghari, 27, met in 2016 on the set of her music video for the song "Slumber Party." He supported his girlfriend by wearing a T-shirt reading "Free Britney" ahead of the hearing on Wednesday – a reference to the #FreeBritney movement that has called for the pop star to be released from her conservatorship.