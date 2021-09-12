Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears announces engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari flashing 'one of a kind ring'

The engagement comes after Spears has dated boyfriend Sam Asghari for four years

By Michael Lee | Fox News
Pop artist Britney Spears announced her engagement on social media, posting a video of herself on Instagram showing off her new engagement ring.

The engagement comes after Spears has dated boyfriend Sam Asghari for four years, with manager Brandon Cohen releasing a statement saying he is proud of the couple.

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Cohen said, noting that Spears' new ring was designed jeweler Roman Malayev.

"He couldn't be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring," he added.

