Britney Spears feels 'abandoned' by her sister Jamie Lynn: source

Britney Spears reportedly continues to struggle with her relationship with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

The "Toxic" singer, 39, has seemingly issued some barbs at her sister and the rest of her family on social media amid her fight to end her restrictive conservatorship. Now, a source close to the star claims she feels "totally abandoned" by Jamie Lynn, 30.

"Britney is very, very angry and hurt," an insider close to Spears told E! News. "She feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long."

The source claims that Spears reached out for support but didn’t get any.

"She asked for support, and feels like Jamie Lynn turned her back on her and couldn't be bothered," the source added.

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS TO RELEASE BOOK: 'STRONG CONVICTION TO SHARE MY STORY'

News of the continued rift between the two sisters comes after Jamie Lynn announced that she’s planning to release a tell-all book titled "Things I Should Have Said" that will allegedly address things like her sister’s conservatorship as well as her daughter’s near-fatal ATV accident in 2017.

"I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way," the "Zoey 101" alum shared on Instagram.

"I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to," she continued.

BRITNEY SPEARS SAYS SHE'S WRITING A BOOK ABOUT A GIRL'S GHOST 'STUCK IN LIMBO BECAUSE OF TRAUMA AND PAIN'

"I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else," the 30-year-old concluded.

She also announced that a portion of her book proceedings will be going to the mental health non-profit, This Is My Brave.

Days later, the pop star announced on Instagram that she's considering releasing a book of her own in 2022 and offered a handful of potential titles.

In a post accompanying an image of herself biting her fingernails, Spears wished her followers a happy early Halloween, praised "Sex and the City," Beyonce and flowers. She then announced her plans to potentially rejoin the literary community.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year," she revealed, "but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!"

Spears suggested either calling the book "S--t, I really don’t know" or "I really care what people think."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This led many people to believe that she was taking a direct shot at her sister.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.