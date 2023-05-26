Britney Spears reunites with estranged mom: 'Time heals all wounds'

Britney Spears has been very public about being on bad terms with her family since her conservatorship ended in 2021, but now things are changing.

As she revealed in a surprising Instagram post, Britney and her mother, Lynne Spears, have been able to come together and get past their differences.

The pop star wrote, "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!!"

She added, "And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!"

At the end of her post, which featured a photo of herself as a young girl, she addressed her mother directly, writing, "Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!"

The news comes as a bit of a shock, considering how strongly Spears has spoken out about her mother in the past.

While court proceedings were underway before the conservatorship was officially terminated, Spears wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, "My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago, but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea!"

She went on to say that her mother, along with former business manager Lou Taylor, "secretly ruined my life."

She finished off the fiery post with "So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude, and go f--- yourself. You know exactly what you did. My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship. But tonight, I will smile — knowing I have a new life ahead of me."

Despite the harsh words, it seems that Lynne never completely gave up hope on rebuilding her relationship with her oldest daughter.

When Spears was married to Sam Asghari in June 2022, Lynne commented on Britney's post about the nuptials, telling her she looked "radiant and so happy" and adding, "I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

In August, Lynne wrote her own post about Britney that read "Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private."

In December, Spears did seem open to the idea of a reconciliation, writing in the caption of a selfie she took in Mexico, "Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!! After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!"

Despite the mention of her father, Jamie Spears, the invitation seemed dedicated solely to her mother. And just last week in a post about how she felt she'd been treated poorly by the media, Britney wrote, "My dad was supposedly the one who was supposed to protect my mind and heart from things of this matter but he was the main one who was secretly loving it !!!"