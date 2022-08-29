Britney Spears' mom, Lynne, breaks silence on feud with daughter: 'I have tried my best'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears' mother, Lynne, has broken her silence amid an ongoing feud between the pop star and her entire immediately family.

On Sunday, the "Hold Me Closer" singer shared a now-deleted bombshell YouTube audio clip, in which she stated that she felt abandoned by her mother during her 13-year conservatorship.

"Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes!" Lynne, 67, captioned the Instagram post, which features an old black-and-white photo of the mother and daughter in happier times, smiling.

"And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!" Lynne continued.

In the audio clip, the pop star alluded to how she felt her mother had turned her back on her during her lengthy and tumultuous conservatorship, imposed by the singer's father. However, Lynne doubled down on her daughter's musings, claiming she's the one who feels rejected.

"Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything," Lynne wrote.

She concluded the post, ""I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private."

Britney dropped a bombshell in the clip when she shared that she felt "more angry" with her mom, rather than her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears.

"I heard when reporters would call her [Lynne] at the time and ask questions of what was going on, she would innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up," Britney said.

Just days earlier, Britney released her first new music in six years, a song with Elton John that immediately rocketed to number one in 40 countries hours after its release.

