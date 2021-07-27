Lynne Spears says Britney has been 'living in custody' due to Jamie's 'microscopic control' in conservatorship

Britney Spears' mother Lynne has backed her latest conservatorship request to remove her father Jamie as conservator of her estate, alleging to the court that the singer's relationship with her father has been fraught with "fear and hatred" for years.

On Monday, Spears' new attorney Mathew Rosengart filed a petition to remove the singer's father as conservator of her estate. Included in the docs is a declaration from Lynne who refers to the controversy over the court order as a "time of crisis."

In her declaration, obtained by Fox News, Lynne tells the court she is at the ready to testify if necessary and said that she believes Jamie Spears has exerted such an extreme amount of control over the pop star that she's essentially been "living in custody."

"At all points of time during the time of crisis, James P. Spears, her father and the sole conservator of the estate and, at the time, the person, had absolute control over the conservatee's money and her healthcare decisions," Lynne claims.

Lynne alleges Jamie hired a sports enhancement doctor who prescribed medicine Lynne felt was "entirely inappropriate" for Britney, 39, to be taking.

"During the time of crisis, I witnessed my daughter be compelled by that doctor, with the knowledge and encouragement of Mr. Spears, to enter a health facility that she did not want to enter, where she was threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment that she did not want to endure," Lynne further claims in the docs.

Lynne did not name the medication in her filing. Back on June 23, Britney addressed the court publicly and claimed she was put on lithium against her will. Also included in the pop star's 20-minute-long diatribe to a judge was the singer's claim she has been unable to remove an IUD, preventing her from her dream of having more children one day.

Lynne went on to allege that Jamie has exerted "microscopic control" against his daughter, such as checking in with her security to "report back to him each and every detail of every action that takes place in the conservatee's home and her life."

"Such scrutiny is exhausting and terrifying, like living in custody," Lynne's declaration continues.

Britney's mother goes on to detail the deteriorated status of the pop star's relationship with her father.

"Since this conservatorship has been in place, the relationship between the conservatee and Mr. Spears has dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred of Mr. Spears by the conservatee due to Mr. Spears' behavior, including his complete control over her, his mistrust of her, his coercion of her, his ‘bartering’ with her over what she can and cannot do for whatever reward or punishment he is willing to mete out, his constant threats, and his decision-making over all aspects of her life," the court filing continues.

Lynne also cited a past physical altercation that allegedly took place between Jamie and Britney's sons as "perhaps the most appalling and inexcusable" of his alleged actions, noting that it "understandably destroyed whatever was left of a relationship between them."

Meanwhile, Rosengart told the court that Jamie stripped Britney of her "dignity, autonomy, and certain fundamental liberties."

"For more than thirteen years, Petitioner Britney Jean Spears … has endured a conservatorship that, as it concerns James P. Spears … has grown increasingly toxic and is simply no longer tenable," the petition stated.

Attorneys for Jamie did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

