Britney Spears, Sam Asghari wedding: A first look at their big night

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially newlyweds and are sharing a first look at their wedding attire.

Vogue shared a first look at the pop star’s wedding dress, which was a custom white Versace gown with a deep plunging neckline. Spears’ wedding dress was off the shoulder and featured a high-cut slit in the front.

The outlet shared a first look of the married couple's wedding looks. Spears paired her Versace wedding gown with a white chocker-style necklace and white veil. Asghari wore a classic black Versace tuxedo with a white rose boutonniere.

In the pictures, Spears and Asghari had a white horse with gold hooves pulling a white carriage that was draped in pink roses for the occasion.

BRITNEY SPEARS AND SAM ASGHARI ARE MARRIED

"We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends," Spears told the outlet about her recent wedding.

Ahead of the nuptials, dozens of crew members were spotted installing equipment at her house in Southern California as a huge outdoor venue was put in place near the tennis court of her Spanish mansion.

According to Vogue, the iconic make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury and her niece Sofia Tilbury brought her wedding glam to life.

"I was so thrilled and honored to be asked to design Britney’s bridal beauty look!" Charlotte told the outlet. "Britney is an icon of our time who has inspired and empowered us all with her joy and positive energy. She’s such a natural beauty and has the most mesmerizing big, brown eyes."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The ceremony reportedly lasted for 10-minutes and featured A-list guests including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos, Ansel Elgort, Donatella Versace and more.

Spears showcased three outfits during her wedding night. Her first transition was into a black mini-dress and then a two-toned look was next on the list. She ended the night in a short red dress. All the looks were Versace.

The outlet reported that the couple did not have a traditional first dance, but Gomez, Madonna and Spears all danced to her hit song "Toxic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hilton posted a few pictures to her Instagram of her "magical night."

Spears and Asghari left their Los Angeles home in a Rolls Royce as the guest held sparklers lighting a bath for their exit.