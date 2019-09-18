Britney Spears' father won't face child abuse charges following alleged fight with her son

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, won't face charges for his alleged physical altercation with her 13-year-old son, Sean Preston Federline, the Ventura County District Attorney announced.

Spears' ex-husband and father of her two sons, Kevin Federline, obtained a restraining order against Jamie, 67, on behalf of himself, Sean and Jayden James, after Jamie alleged put his hands on Sean.

A law enforcement source alleged that Sean allegedly “felt unsafe” and locked himself in a room after an argument with Jamie, but that Jamie managed to break in and allegedly “shook” the boy.

Britney reportedly removed her sons from her father's home and informed Kevin of the incident. People reported that Kevin now has 90 percent custody of Jayden and Sean to Britney's 10 percent. They previously shared 50-50 custody.

Britney filed for divorce from the former dancer in November 2006. The split was settled in March 2007. Kevin maintained custody of the children until Britney stabilized after her widely publicized breakdown.

In April, Britney checked into a mental health facility, reportedly due to the stress of her father Jamie's illness. Britney slammed reports that she was committed against her will before leaving treatment at the end of that month.

Jamie has been Britney's conservator since her 2008 breakdown, but stepped down after the alleged altercation with Britney's son, requesting that the singer's care manager, Jodi Montgomery, step in for him temporarily.

In May, a judge in Britney's conservatorship case ordered a 730 evaluation, a process usually used to determine the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case. It is not clear for whom the evaluation was planned.

Britney is expected in court this week to request that Jamie not be reinstated as her conservator as scheduled for January 2020, TMZ reported.

Britney's mother, Lynne, will reportedly be on hand for the hearing, during which a judge will reportedly unveil a report from Britney's late physician who evaluated her care and condition for months.

A rep for Spears did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.